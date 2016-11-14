UNIWA General Secretary Calls For Peace

General Secretary of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Deborah Freeman, has appealed to Ghanaians to play leading roles to ensure that this year's presidential and parliamentary elections are free, fair and peaceful.

The gospel musician who is also the general secretary of the Union of Informal Workers Associations of TUC (Ghana) said the peace of the nation must not be compromised under any circumstances.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES, Deborah called on Ghanaians to desist from all actions that could mar the elections.

She said Ghana is a very beautiful country of great people “and it is extremely important that every effort is made to protect the peace of the country.”

Deborah Freeman cautioned those in the informal sector of the economy not to allow themselves to be influenced by politicians to do things that would undermine the elections, adding that they should also be law abiding citizens.

She stated that she felt more burdened to play a major and significant role in this process, calling on her fellow musicians to throw their support behind her to help campaign for peaceful elections nationwide.

Deborah Freeman called on corporate Ghana not to sit aloof as their investments cannot be guaranteed in a political turmoil.

She also charged politicians to be cautious in their utterances before, during and after the elections.

Deborah, a talented singer in all keys, has massed up her glory with four good albums, 'Koko W'enyim', 'Wope Nye Ho', 'Lo & Behold' and 'You Are My Lover'.She currently serves as the general secretary of the Council of Informal Economy Workers Association of Ghana TUC, a newly-formed council by informal associations affiliated to the Ghana TUC.

By George Clifford Owusu