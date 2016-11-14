Happy FM Launches ‘Dream Wedding’

Happy 98.9 FM has officially launched the 2017 Valentine mass wedding dubbed 'Ghana's Dream Wedding' which will take place next year on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2017 in Accra.

Happy FM has over the past 11 years organised the Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding which has united over 300 couples and attracted 3,000 witnesses, family members and friends.

The all-expense-paid wedding ceremony is a community investment event which seeks to help couples desirous of getting married by taking on the responsibility of organising the event and providing all the necessary resources needed.

According to Kwasi Sarpong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, the 'Dream Wedding' is a continuation of the Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding, but with a different style and format.

He said that the 'Dream Wedding' will take on a traditional twist which will leave a lasting memory on the minds of the couples, their family members and friends.''

Kwasi Sarpong continued that the idea is to support 30 couples get married in the most relaxed manner and not go through the stress that is associated with wedding preparations.

He denounced the perception out there that such weddings are for poor people but rather has over the years attracted different classes of people in the country. Registration is currently opened for 'Ghana's Dream Wedding'