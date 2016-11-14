MTV EMAs clears confusion on 'Best African Act' award

Organisers of the MTV EMAs have cleared the confusion on the ‘Best African Act’ award earlier announced as Wizkid but later withdrawn and given to Tanzania’s Ali Kiba .

The error sparked a social media outcry and MTV has now cleared the air on the unfortunate error.

An MTV spokesperson commented, ‘Both Wizkid and Alikiba are great artistes and deserving winners at the MTV EMAs and we congratulate them wholeheartedly on their achievements. We apologise for any confusion but we are pleased to recognise the achievements of both these artists on this global platform.’

6 ‘Worldwide Act’ winners, including Wizkid, were selected by an international committee of MTV music executives to recognise current artists who are rising to have a wider geographic appeal beyond their local regions.

The winners were chosen based off a range of criteria including international MTV video play, radio airplay, streams, and sales across multiple territories and regions.

The winner of the ‘Best African Act’ award was selected by fans via votes on MTVEMA.com.

Ali Kiba has also commented on winning the award saying, ‘Thanks to MTV for this huge honour – it’s very exciting to be recognized at the MTV EMAs and I am delighted to bring home the award to my fans in Tanzania and East Africa. Thank you to my family and management.’