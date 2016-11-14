Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 14 November 2016 11:41 CET

Unite Or Die – Leila

By Daily Guide

Ghanaian filmmaker of international repute, Leila Djansi, has said the future of Ghana's movie industry depends on unity among stakeholders.

According to her, the only way to grow the industry is for stakeholders to be united and also make the right priorities.

However, she told Accra-based Hitz FM that there seems to be no hope because stakeholders are currently divided.

She said everyone wants to be the big 'fish' or the boss of the industry, hence they do things to one another which at the end negatively affect the industry.

“The industry needs to present a united front to actors, guilds and everywhere. The industry needs to present united front but that is not happening. Also for me, I think priorities are wrong. People are all about the red carpet. You have an actor on set who is going to play a village boy and they want to speak with American accent. The priorities are wrong. People are thinking about the red carpets and image they want to project to the public so they can get a few likes on Instagram and Facebook. That is not what filmmaking is about. Filmmaking is a business and you have to take it seriously as a doctor going into surgery or a teacher going into the class room or soldier going to war. That is how you treat your craft or approach the job of filmmaking…you are putting in huge money and you expect huge money out,” she said.

“When we put focus on these two things: priority and unity, I think things will get much better,” Leila Djansi added.

Leila thinks it is about high time stakeholders looked beyond personal gains and think about the progress of the industry.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50    Email:  [email protected]

General News

Life consists not in holding good cards but in playing those you hold well.
By: Bright
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img