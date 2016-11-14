Nollywood Actor Calls Polls For NPP

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2016 general elections.

Anuku who has been living in Ghana for some time says he will put his money on Nana Addo Dankwah Akufu-Addo to win the mandate of Ghanaians on December 7

Asked who will win the 2016 elections in an interview with Hitz @1, he said, “My prediction…it's most likely Nana Akufo-Addo takes the day.”

His prediction is in clear contradiction to an earlier interview with Joy News where he dispelled rumours that he supports or is campaigning for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His dismissal of the rumours is coming after photos of him clad in NPP paraphernalia surfaced online some days ago.

According to the actor who mostly plays the role of a villain in Nollywood movies, the NPP paraphernalia is part his peace initiative as the country goes to the polls.

He told Joy News, “I'm a peacemaker. The most important thing is to be amongst the people who preach peace. It's about Ghana, one Ghana, one Africa, one people and wherever you find me – be it NPP, be it NDC, CPP, PPP – I'm preaching peace all the way,” he explained.

The 'Desperate Ambition' actor stressed that he is “not a politician” and that he is “a filmmaker and we use this platform to preach peace to the people, to the youth knowing that they watch my movies.”

He said the campaign is not for the NPP and that he is “going to that even with other parties.”