Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Photo News | 14 November 2016 12:01 CET

Photos - Ghanaian Stars Campaign For Peace At 2016 DJ Mensah All White Party

By Bossu Kule

The 2016 DJ Mensah All White Party has ended successfully.

This year's event was aimed at celebrating a peaceful upcoming election, and the theme was IParty4Peace.

Indeed, if you were in Plot Seven last Friday, November 11 2016, you would know how our top personalities in the music, movie, sports, political and other aspects had the best of fun in their amazing all white outfit.

Stars at the event were Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei, Piesie, Donzy, Bossu Kule, Angel Town, Black Nana, Ephraim, Dr Cryme, Pep, Vybz Squad, Panji Anoff, Cribs, Masta Garzy, Benji, DKB, Jancinta, Praye, 4X4, Selly Galley, Wisa, Joey B, Gasmilla, AY, D-Black, DJ Breezy, Article Wan, Tee Phlow, Akoo Nana, Street Beats, Geezus among others. Not forgetting the hot ladies who made a special appearance for the guys and the supported media houses. This event was proudly powered by BK Multi-Media.

To cut a long story short, this years DJ Mensah All White Party was super successful and the pictures below will do the rest of the hype..

See pictures below...


Sam 7371


Sam 7379.


Sam 7385


Sam 7390


Sam 7398


Sam 7407


Sam 7419


Sam 7422


Sam 7429


Sam 7431 (1)


Sam 7437


Sam 7433


Sam 7444


Sam 7445


Sam 7520


Img-20161112-wa0006


Img-20161112-wa0008


Img-20161113-wa0007


Img-20161113-wa0008


Img-20161113-wa0010

Photo News

It is not a work if u Love what u are doing, It is a job
By: maame ama
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img