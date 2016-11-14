Photos - Ghanaian Stars Campaign For Peace At 2016 DJ Mensah All White Party
The 2016 DJ Mensah All White Party has ended successfully.
This year's event was aimed at celebrating a peaceful upcoming election, and the theme was IParty4Peace.
Indeed, if you were in Plot Seven last Friday, November 11 2016, you would know how our top personalities in the music, movie, sports, political and other aspects had the best of fun in their amazing all white outfit.
Stars at the event were Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei, Piesie, Donzy, Bossu Kule, Angel Town, Black Nana, Ephraim, Dr Cryme, Pep, Vybz Squad, Panji Anoff, Cribs, Masta Garzy, Benji, DKB, Jancinta, Praye, 4X4, Selly Galley, Wisa, Joey B, Gasmilla, AY, D-Black, DJ Breezy, Article Wan, Tee Phlow, Akoo Nana, Street Beats, Geezus among others. Not forgetting the hot ladies who made a special appearance for the guys and the supported media houses. This event was proudly powered by BK Multi-Media.
To cut a long story short, this years DJ Mensah All White Party was super successful and the pictures below will do the rest of the hype..
See pictures below...