Nollywood Media | 14 November 2016 11:47 CET

[Photos] Nollywood Stars turn up for 'Dinner' Movie Premiere

By PeoplesPost Media

The highly anticipated movie, Dinner written, directed and produced by Jay Franklyn Jituboh was shown to a select group of celebrities as well as actors at the FilmOne IMAX Cinema in Lekki. Lagos on Friday, 11th of November and has since been getting rave reviews.

See pictures from the premiere of the dramatic trailer which stars, AMVCA’s 2015 Best Actress in a Drama – Kehinde Bankole, Enyinna Nwigwe, Keira Hewatch, Deyemi Okanlawon, Okey Uzoeshi, award winning Richard Mofe-Damijo, Iretiola Doyle and more.

Dinner is now showing in Cinemas nationwide.
Photos from the red carpet were taken by Movie Moments (MOMO)
























