Sarkodie,Emelia Brobbey Are My Favourite Entertainers But...- Dr.Adu Boateng

Many showbiz enthusiasts wouldn’t anticipate the C.E.O of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic,Dr.Adu Kofi Boateng to mention Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey’s name when listing his favourite Ghanaian entertainers.

This is simply because Emelia Brobbey happens to be his former wife whom he had a child with and considering the negative circumstance that surrounded their break-up, it was almost certain that he wouldn’t mention her name.

But Dr.Adu Kofi Boateng has surprisingly indicated that Sarkodie,Majid Michel,Emelia Brobbey and Nana Ama Mcbrown are his favourite entertainers:

“Hmm with the musicians i will say Sarkodie is my favorite though am not so much into him. I know some of his steps when he is performing money no be problem and other things.With my favourite actor i will say Majid Michel because he is a great actor he is a real person, he doesn’t fake when acting,he makes alot of sense with his acts”,Dr.Adu Kofi opined to Rossy.

The most thrilling part of the interview was when Dr.Adu Kofi Boateng whose clinic, Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic was crowned the Most result-oriented Homeopathic clinic in West Africa at the just ended West Africa International and Leadership dinner and awards night held in Accra ,with regards to his favourite actresses told Rossy of www.razzonline.com that though Emelia Brobbey and Nana Ama Mcbrown are his favourite actresses he wouldn’t want to delve into his past relationship with Emelia Brobbey.

