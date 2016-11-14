Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 14 November 2016 08:06 CET

Rock’n’roll legend Leon Russell dies

By BBC

Leon Russell, an America rock’n’roll hall of famer, died in his sleep at the age of 74 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was famed for his “gospel-infused southern boogie piano rock, blues, and country music”, his website says.

Russell played anonymously as a studio pianist in the 1960s before his breakthrough in the 1970s.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. Elton John has called him his “biggest influence as a piano player, a singer and a songwriter”.

Russell’s had a relatively brief period of stardom in the 70s which was later revived in 2010 with the help of Elton John when the two collaborated on an album called The Union.

The record took third place in a list of 2010’s best albums by Rolling Stone magazine.

Over his career, Russell recorded more than 35 albums and was best known for his A Song for You.

The song was recorded and covered by the Carpenters, the Temptations, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and his good friend Willie Nelson.

General News

Prayer is the master key
By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img