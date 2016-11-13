Music: Dr. Laylow - God Bless The Hustle

Signed to Blessed, Young and Gifted, Dr. Laylow is looking at making a statement as a mainstream artist that is serving his fans with good music.

The future is here!! Music talent, Dr. Laylow known for his smooth fluent English pidgin rap blended with Ga language. Born Kelvin Amenyedor, Dr. Laylow is a fast rising rapper and strong advocate for Hip-Hop and Afrobeat music and a graduate Medical Doctor.

Following his first release in 2009 before he enrolled in the Medical school, Dr. Laylow has just released a new single titled ‘God Bless The Hustle’ which on which he speaks about his journey so far and keeps him motivated.

He has worked very hard to gain street credibility his dream is to be an inspiration to young talents who want to do music like him from the non-mainstream hence the desire to stand tall in the industry. Music to him is passion and he uses it to voice out his feelings and perspectives.

Dr. Laylow is the budding talent that will top charts soon with his new single, he is assuring with his new jam ‘God Bless The Hustle’, great feel of Afrobeat and authentic Ghanaian brewed Hip-Hop is felt, right from the beginning of the song till the last kick.

