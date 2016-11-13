Ekua Asanteba Of Viasat 1 TV Marries Long Time Boyfriend

It is every woman's dream to one day be crowned Queen of her Prince-charming's world.In this light, award winning broadcaster Ekua Asanteba of Viasat 1 TV's dream of being crowned Queen manifested as she got married to her long time boyfriend Dr.Cornelius Normeshie.

Oh Yes,Ekua Asanteba has married Dr.Corlinius Normashie and is now Mrs Ekua Asateba Normashie. The much publicised wedding ceremony took place at the Lizzy’s sports complex on Saturday 12, November,2016 .

The resplendent wedding ceremony was graced by well known faces such as Louis Bobbie Osei of Viasat 1,ace actor Roger Quartey,Manager of Peace Fm Father Dickson,Kojo Dickson and many more .

Ekua Asanteba who anchors Viasat 1 TV’s 7pm news is currently the best TV Female Newscaster of the Year in Ghana after emerging winner at the just ended RTP awards.

Kindly watch excerpts of some of the resplendent wedding below





Image (1)





Image (2)





Image (3)





Image (4)





Image (5)





Image (6)





Image (8)





Image[1]