Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 13 November 2016 14:02 CET

Watch Video: EpiXode's Mother "Spits" Some Fire On His Ogbooni Hit Single

By Jullie Jay-Kanz
Jenny Epi
Jenny Epi

It is clear that dancehall sensation popularly known as Epixode got a full support from his biological mother Jenny Epi.

The adorable woman spat some fire on one of Epixode's popular songs dubbed "Ogbooni" as she rattles the lyrics of the song in a video spotted on social media.

Epixode says he is so much amazed with his mother's love for his songs.

"M A M A S T R I K E A G A I N . 😍 #LORDHAVEMERCY ... F E W D A Y S B 4 #ogbooni V I D E O D R O P S . S H E D R O P S H E R O F F I C I A L V I D E O D I R B Y M Y S I S @nhayaa_cilla ... 😂 she sings it like a #gospel rendition .. I H A V E N O C O M P E T i T I O N I N T H I S G A M E C O S M U M B A D D E R D A N D E M ... @jenny_epi love u mummy": He wrote.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/T33XSZ_8gCk

Meanwhile ,the Body Body hitmaker has hinted the release of the official video of the song on discussion " Ogbooni" which will be premiered on GH One Tv hopefully next week.

Watch teaser here: https://youtu.be/h4cUOCEXubM

Music News

Be what you are and not what we are
By: natty bongo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img