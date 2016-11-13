Watch Video: EpiXode's Mother "Spits" Some Fire On His Ogbooni Hit Single

It is clear that dancehall sensation popularly known as Epixode got a full support from his biological mother Jenny Epi.

The adorable woman spat some fire on one of Epixode's popular songs dubbed "Ogbooni" as she rattles the lyrics of the song in a video spotted on social media.

Epixode says he is so much amazed with his mother's love for his songs.

"M A M A S T R I K E A G A I N . 😍 #LORDHAVEMERCY ... F E W D A Y S B 4 #ogbooni V I D E O D R O P S . S H E D R O P S H E R O F F I C I A L V I D E O D I R B Y M Y S I S @nhayaa_cilla ... 😂 she sings it like a #gospel rendition .. I H A V E N O C O M P E T i T I O N I N T H I S G A M E C O S M U M B A D D E R D A N D E M ... @jenny_epi love u mummy": He wrote.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/T33XSZ_8gCk

Meanwhile ,the Body Body hitmaker has hinted the release of the official video of the song on discussion " Ogbooni" which will be premiered on GH One Tv hopefully next week.

Watch teaser here: https://youtu.be/h4cUOCEXubM