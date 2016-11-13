Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Exclusive News | 13 November 2016 02:25 CET

Pictures From Oga Madam Show 2016 With Lolo1

By BlackLinks GH

It was indeed a wonderful night as the Award Winning OAP and Actress "LOLO1 of Wazobia FM" celebrated the 5th edition of her annual show Oga Madam Live on Stage tagged The Queen's League at the Muson Center with Music, Dance, Drama and Comedy.

This year, LOLO1 Africa Entertainment partnered with Audio Visual First (AVF) to make the event a huge success.

Performance from top artistes and comedians like Sound Sultan, Harrysong, YCEE, Terry G, Runtown, Sky P, Minjin, Tolu Project Fame, General Pype, Koker, Johnnie Drille, ill Mota, Dehennay, Rems, and other great artistes. Also Comedians like Alibaba, Nedu, Baba Kay, Shaggy, Yaw, Bash, Ogbolo, Senator, Still Ringing, Kenny Blaq, Wale Arole, Acapella, Lafingas, with the best of sound by DJ Indo and other great entertainers.

The show was also graced by Government Officials, Entertainers, Captain of Industries, Business Operators, Entrepreneurs and others... More pictures are dropping soon...

LOLO1 will be unveiling some of her private projects soon...

















































Exclusive News

THE BEST TO GET IS FREE
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img