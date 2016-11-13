Pictures From Oga Madam Show 2016 With Lolo1

It was indeed a wonderful night as the Award Winning OAP and Actress "LOLO1 of Wazobia FM" celebrated the 5th edition of her annual show Oga Madam Live on Stage tagged The Queen's League at the Muson Center with Music, Dance, Drama and Comedy.

This year, LOLO1 Africa Entertainment partnered with Audio Visual First (AVF) to make the event a huge success.

Performance from top artistes and comedians like Sound Sultan, Harrysong, YCEE, Terry G, Runtown, Sky P, Minjin, Tolu Project Fame, General Pype, Koker, Johnnie Drille, ill Mota, Dehennay, Rems, and other great artistes. Also Comedians like Alibaba, Nedu, Baba Kay, Shaggy, Yaw, Bash, Ogbolo, Senator, Still Ringing, Kenny Blaq, Wale Arole, Acapella, Lafingas, with the best of sound by DJ Indo and other great entertainers.

The show was also graced by Government Officials, Entertainers, Captain of Industries, Business Operators, Entrepreneurs and others... More pictures are dropping soon...

LOLO1 will be unveiling some of her private projects soon...