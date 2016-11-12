Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 12 November 2016 19:36 CET

Photos: Patrons thrilled at the 2016 'Joy FM at the mall' event

By MyJoyOnline

The first phase of the 2016 edition of Joy FM at the mall event which began on Friday continued today at the Junction Mall at Nungua in Accra.

Patrons praised Joy FM as they poured in to meet their favorite radio and TV personalities from the Multimedia Group.

The outdoor event gives patrons of the stations and other shoppers the opportunity to relax, meet and interact with their favourite personalities.

It also affords personalities at the station to meet and bond with their cherished listeners.

The fun-filled event also brings together many families and individuals who participate in activities like dancing competition, cooking contest, among other fun activities.

Some won exciting prizes such as Busy 4G Mi-Fis, mobile phones, T-shirts, electric irons and much more.

The Joy FM at the Mall continues at the Junction Mall at Nungua until Sunday so remember to pass by, do not miss out on the fun.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Komla Adom

General News

Love cares more than self. The former ask, 'what can I give?', the latter ask, 'what can I get?'
By: Pastor Clifford Owus
