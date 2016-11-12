Confidence K. Baah Burial: Goes home for final rest Today,

The late broadcast journalist Confidence K. Baah whose sudden demise occurred at the Effiduase Government Hospital on the 16th of October 2016 after turning for his

broadcast duties that is, breaking news on Kessben fm the day before his sudden passing, will therefore be laid to rest on the 12th November 2016 at his hometown in Effiduase in Ashanti.

The initial proposed date for Confidence K. Baah Burial as was announced at the one week memorial was 19th November, But further meetings between Kessben Media and family of the bereaved journalist arrived with the new and confirmed date for the interment at his hometown of Effiduase followed by the final funeral rites at the jubilee park near Prempeh Assembly in Kumasi.

The late confidence K. Baah was 36 at the time of his passing and host of Kessben TV morning show, “Adeakye Abia” and co-host of Breaking news on Kessben FM.

It was reported in sections of the media the broadcast journalist with Kessben TV/FM, Confidence K. Baah died of asphyxia (suffocation) caused by food particles, after the post-mortem examination of his body.

Asphyxia experts revealed is the condition where the body either does not get enough oxygen to continue normal function or has too much carbon dioxide to function properly without adequate oxygen, nerve cells in the brain.

At his one week observation at Kumasi, the mother of the deceased, Janet Afua Ako charged investigators and other relevant authorities to intensify their operations to ensure perpetrators are apprehended.

“I don’t believe my son died naturally so I am appealing to the police to do their investigations well because I suspect foul play somewhere” She insisted.

The one-week observation of Confidence K. Baah funeral attracted personalities across all spheres of life within the region and beyond.

Source: konkonsagh.biz