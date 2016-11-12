Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 12 November 2016 11:56 CET

New Video + Audio: Pelli - Ayomide

By Gusto Entertaiment

Super talented act - PELLI comes through with a refreshing sound and we can truly say the boy is back!!

SMGO/IBE Music signee - PELLI returns with a brand new mid-tempo tune - AYOMIDE, accompanied with visuals just in time for the festive season.

After working behind the scenes honing his craft, PELLI formed a perfect chemistry with super producer - Orbeat and ace cinematographer - Adasa Cookey in bringing up this infectious tune which is definitely set to change the standard of good music within and around Africa.

As the title suggests, AYOMIDE (which means "My Joy has come" in Yoruba) is simply a song of prayer which cuts across all ages and this is surely set to be an anthem in no time. When you talk of a song that breaks boundaries, AYOMIDE is it!

Listen up, Watch, Download and Enjoy!
WATCH/STREAM "AYOMIDE" VIDEO BY PELLI

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "AYOMIDE" AUDIO ON MYNOTJUSTOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/148061/pelli-ayomide-prod-orbeat

CONNECT WITH PELLI
Twitter: @iampelli
Instagram: @thisispelli

Audio Report

A crime on paper damages a nation and it is committed by scholars.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img