New Video + Audio: Pelli - Ayomide

Super talented act - PELLI comes through with a refreshing sound and we can truly say the boy is back!!

SMGO/IBE Music signee - PELLI returns with a brand new mid-tempo tune - AYOMIDE, accompanied with visuals just in time for the festive season.

After working behind the scenes honing his craft, PELLI formed a perfect chemistry with super producer - Orbeat and ace cinematographer - Adasa Cookey in bringing up this infectious tune which is definitely set to change the standard of good music within and around Africa.

As the title suggests, AYOMIDE (which means "My Joy has come" in Yoruba) is simply a song of prayer which cuts across all ages and this is surely set to be an anthem in no time. When you talk of a song that breaks boundaries, AYOMIDE is it!

WATCH/STREAM "AYOMIDE" VIDEO BY PELLI

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "AYOMIDE" AUDIO ON MYNOTJUSTOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/148061/pelli-ayomide-prod-orbeat