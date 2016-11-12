New Music: Emily Yoneh - ''No God Like You''
Emily Yoneh emerged on the gospel music scene as a seasoned worship leader and incredible songwriter. Her evergreen single "HALLELUYAH" has proven to be a huge blessing to many both nationally and internationally and now she's back with a spanking new song, titled "NO GOD LIKE YOU".
Coupled with good lyrics and great sound, "NO GOD LIKE YOU" talks about God's greatness and magnificence.
It depicts how powerful, incomparable and strong God is yet so tender and loving. Its another beautiful one from Emily's body of work. One that's sure to bless lives incredibly...
Lyrics
Verse One :
You're the great and mighty God
And you reign in majesty
You're the God
Who lives forever more
My Lord and king you'll ever be
Repeat...
(Oh Oh Yeah)
Pre Chorus:
Mountains bow, and thunders roar
At the call of your name
Cos na you, Lord of Lords
No god compares with you
Chorus :
You be baba
Alpha and Omega
There's no god like YOU
No god like YOU
You be baba
Helper and Provider
There's no god like YOU
No god like YOU
Verse 2:
You're the awesome wonder
My redeemer, Saviour
My provider, You are
The strong and breasted one
You dey do the things you say you'll do
You're faithful to your word
All sufficient
That's who you are.......
(Repeat Chorus 2x)
Soloist Chant :
There's no god like you
Lord of all the earth
You're my provider
My defender
You're my all in all
No god like you (uhh uhh)
In the heavens and in the earth...
I could search the whole wide world still I'll never find...
Reprise :
No god (3x)
There's no god like YOU
No god...
Lord of all the earth
There's no god, no god
No god like YOU
Yeah....
Response:
No god (3x)
No god like YOU
No god (2x)
OH OH OH OH
No god like YOU
(Repeat Chorus)
Fade Out...