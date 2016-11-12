New Music: Emily Yoneh - ''No God Like You''

Emily Yoneh emerged on the gospel music scene as a seasoned worship leader and incredible songwriter. Her evergreen single "HALLELUYAH" has proven to be a huge blessing to many both nationally and internationally and now she's back with a spanking new song, titled "NO GOD LIKE YOU".

Coupled with good lyrics and great sound, "NO GOD LIKE YOU" talks about God's greatness and magnificence.

It depicts how powerful, incomparable and strong God is yet so tender and loving. Its another beautiful one from Emily's body of work. One that's sure to bless lives incredibly...







Lyrics

Verse One :

You're the great and mighty God

And you reign in majesty

You're the God

Who lives forever more

My Lord and king you'll ever be

Repeat...

(Oh Oh Yeah)

Pre Chorus:

Mountains bow, and thunders roar

At the call of your name

Cos na you, Lord of Lords

No god compares with you

Chorus :

You be baba

Alpha and Omega

There's no god like YOU

No god like YOU

You be baba

Helper and Provider

There's no god like YOU

No god like YOU

Verse 2:

You're the awesome wonder

My redeemer, Saviour

My provider, You are

The strong and breasted one

You dey do the things you say you'll do

You're faithful to your word

All sufficient

That's who you are.......

(Repeat Chorus 2x)

Soloist Chant :

There's no god like you

Lord of all the earth

You're my provider

My defender

You're my all in all

No god like you (uhh uhh)

In the heavens and in the earth...

I could search the whole wide world still I'll never find...

Reprise :

No god (3x)

There's no god like YOU

No god...

Lord of all the earth

There's no god, no god

No god like YOU

Yeah....

Response:

No god (3x)

No god like YOU

No god (2x)

OH OH OH OH

No god like YOU

(Repeat Chorus)

Fade Out...