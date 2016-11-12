Do Future Investments - Maame Dokono Tells Ghanaian Celebrities

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono has called on celebrities in the country to save for the future.

Maame Dokono speaking in an interview with DJ Sly on Ark Fm’s Weekend City Show postulated the need for them to save or invest for the future, now that they are earning something.

When asked whether creative art should be a full time job or part time, she answered: “Creative art should be a full time job. It is supposed to be a full time job in order to give you a livelihood.”

On what hinders the development of the industry, the ‘Obra’ star stated: We do not receive much encouragement and piracy too is another challenge. We cannot compare ourselves to the foreigners due to piracy and monetary problems. We cannot liken ourselves to the Nigerians, the marketing and everything there is perfect.”

Maame Dokono said the veterans sacrificed a lot to pave way for the new crop of actors/actress to enjoy.

She said there is the need for Ghanaian movie stars to attach another job to what they do as actors or celebs because the environment will not allow them meet their future needs. According to her it is only peculiar to Ghana.

Maame Dokono believes the passage of the film bill into law will bring many changes into the industry.

She also appealed to the Creative Arts Ministry to put more measures in place to safeguard the future of Ghanaian celebrities.