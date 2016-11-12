Jullie Jay-Kanz Details Why Epixode Refused To Show Up At The Launch of Irie Jams Compilation

Female reggae dancehall promoter and blogger Jullie Jay-Kanz has detailed why Dancehall musician Epixode opted out of the Irie Jams compilation.

According to the young nurse and blogger, fans of the dancehall musician were left in wonder after they realised the artiste didn't show up at the official album launch.

She unveiled on her facebook page this afternoon explaining why the artiste opted out of the project according to information she gathered from the artiste's management.

She wrote: " Fans of Epixode kept asking why the dancehall musician didn't show up at the Irie Jams Compilation and this was the information I gathered from His management team!!

According to management of Epixode "Gbevu Music Group: Epixode opted out of the Irie Jams compilation because management felt there was some kind of Unprofessionalism and favouritism on the part of the producers and an illustration of disrespect by coordinator of the project.

It came to the notice of his management that Samini's version on the Pretty Nadia Riddim captioned "Yonnah" was released before the whole project was launched yesterday.

The Pretty Nadia Riddim features Epixode,Jah Lead, Shatta rako ,,Jah Phinga and others.

Releasing a song recorded on a riddim project or compilation before the whole project is unveiled is wrong and a kind of disrespect at the detriment of the other acts on the riddim because it gives the lead artiste an upper hand over the rest. This can only be done when all artistes involved in the project have agreed to the plan. But According to management,neither management nor Epixode was informed about this plan.

Cordinator for the project disclosed to an entertainment journalist Edward Blagogee that, they released Samini's version as a strategic plan to see whether people would like the riddim.

Management is putting out a question to him asking why didn't they release Epixode's version as a strategic test to appeal the public because Epixode recorded his version first before the project.Moreover they tried to hide the identity of the riddim by excluding its name on Samini's Yonnah Flyer and the song so nobody would realise its a riddim project.

According to Epixode and Management, Epixode never recorded on the Mampi Riddim produced by Riddim Boss without his consent as coordinator accused in the interview. Talking to the dancehall musician Epixode,He elucidated that, the riddim was given to him by the producer with the caption "FLOFFY RIDDIM" which was unreleased even before the late Vybrant Faya voiced on it. He confirmed his Ghetto Anthem" song recorded on the Floffy Riddim now Mampi Riddim has no Mampi chorus as the others.

They (GMG) however apologized to his fans for the inconvenience even though it is no fault of theirs such glitches occurred.

Management of Epixode Gbevu Music Group commended Irie Ities Ghana for the great initiatives and reassured they are down to earth,respect and are ever ready to support everyone in the industry but will not tolerate or succumb to mediocrity which will disparage the brand of their Artistes."