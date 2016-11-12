Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Celebrity | 12 November 2016 02:37 CET

Checkout: Shatta Wale's 1 Million Mansion

Source: Sleeky/GhanaTunez.Com

Multiple award wining Ghanaian Dancehall champion Shatta wale yesterday and today has displayed photos of his new bought expensive Mansion on social media.

The house which he bought it in cash with amount one million U.S Dollars in Accra has just gone viral and trending with so many controversies.

The artiste is known to be the most business minded musician in Ghana and his achievement so far has been a motivation to his fans many musicians who found their self to be in this sick sleeping music industry.

Shatta wale in an interview with Ghanatunez.com this morning added, I don't know why it some people business to talk negatively about my mansion, I brought it on social media to motivate the fans and manifest to God for how far he has brought me but not just there to flex people.

He says, this is just the part 1 and 2 of the mansion and there is more to come he ended.

Celebrity

'Experience is not what happens to a man but what a man does with what happens to him'
By: Awuradebasa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img