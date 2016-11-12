Checkout: Shatta Wale's 1 Million Mansion

Multiple award wining Ghanaian Dancehall champion Shatta wale yesterday and today has displayed photos of his new bought expensive Mansion on social media.

The house which he bought it in cash with amount one million U.S Dollars in Accra has just gone viral and trending with so many controversies.

The artiste is known to be the most business minded musician in Ghana and his achievement so far has been a motivation to his fans many musicians who found their self to be in this sick sleeping music industry.

Shatta wale in an interview with Ghanatunez.com this morning added, I don't know why it some people business to talk negatively about my mansion, I brought it on social media to motivate the fans and manifest to God for how far he has brought me but not just there to flex people.

He says, this is just the part 1 and 2 of the mansion and there is more to come he ended.