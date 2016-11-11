Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Nollywood Media | 11 November 2016 20:35 CET

By Queen MoRemi

Media personality, producer, and beauty entrepreneur, Vimbai Mutinhiri, is set to host the Genevieve Beauty Awards on Sunday, November 13th.

In anticipation of the event, Vimbai has released a beautiful, artistic video in which she speaks about the importance of appreciating and celebrating African Beauty.

The video also features Nigerian soul artist, Ruby Gyang, as well as makeup artiste extraordinaire, “Anita Brows.”


