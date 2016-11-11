I am still into music, expect new album soon- Sony Achiba

Music enthusiasts could soon have the opportunity to enjoy and relive the days of ’Hip-Dia’ which rocked the airwaves in the early 2000s.

You may have forgotten or you were too young to appreciate what genre of music you are reading about.

It is the kind of ’hip-hop introduced by Emmanuel John Bandick Dankwa known in showbiz as Sony Achiba.

Sony Achiba, the former student of Osei Tutu Senior High School has been off the Ghanaian music scene for about fourteen years, after his ‘Sony Maba’ hit song, a blend of Ghanaian Hiplife and Indian rhythm.

Many have been wondering what the man who once earned the accolade, ‘Oseikrom Prince Charles’ has been up to since 2002.

Sony Achiba spoke in a rare interview on Kumasi’s biggest late afternoon radio show, Drive Time on Luv FM from his United Kingdom base, Thursday.

He told host, DJ Reuben, he travelled with his family to the United Kingdom in 2004 to further his education.

Achiba who won the great embassy double-do dance competition twice at the regional level in Kumasi won the hearts of many with his trilling dancing moves and silky voice in the second Hip-Dia Album, ‘ Sony Maba’.

This, according to him, was to prepare him against the challenges ahead and also to improve on his music career.

Sony Achiba revealed he is almost done with his next music album to be released between January and March 2017.

Though he will not give details, he says he has been working with some Indians on his the new project, which he describes as an improvement over the last one.