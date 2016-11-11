West Hills Mall To Glitter With Kiddie Painting This Weekend

Children will hop back onto centre-stage at West Hills Mall, Accra’s trendiest family shopping destination, when a special painting and drawing parade for kids opens there this weekend.

Specially designed to offer kids an opportunity to express themselves artistically while they are at the mall, children of different ages will be given drawing spaces and materials to exercise their creative potentials and simply have fun with images, paint and colour.

‘West Hills Mall is the family’s shopping destination and we have always maintained that children are key stakeholders in everything we do here. The festive season is in the corner and as we prepare to make it memorable for the entire family, we have decided to tease our kids with this creative gala,’ said Mall Manager, Jonathan Lotter.

Indeed, West Hills Mall has led the pack in quality children’s entertainment, rolling out exciting recreational packages for kids every weekend since last September. The Mall focuses extensively on children in most of its community outreach programmes.

According to West Hills Management, tomorrow’s paint and draw parade will run throughout the weekend to enable as many kids as possible to experience the thrills of free-style painting and drawing.

Describing what will happen at the parade, Michael Konadu, Marketing Manager at West Hills Mall, said a special drawing gallery will be mounted near the main entrance at the food court area and children will be allotted drawing spaces and supplied with materials to paint and draw in line with a general theme.

‘We know how exciting this experience will be and for the next two days it will be open to every child in Accra so long as they arrive at the mall in good time and remain under adult supervision’, said Konadu.

Mall management is due to announce an elaborate programme of activities and special shopping packages for West Hills customers and patrons for the Christmas season.





Img 0012





Img 0172