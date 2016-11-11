Daddy Lumba To Rock Adonko Bitters Street Jam In Ksi

Come Saturday, November 19, one of Ghana's highlife music giants, Daddy Lumba, will stage a live performance at the Heroes Park at the Kumasi Sport Stadium alongside some selected highlife and hiplife artistes to entertain customers of Adonko Bitters.

Daddy Lumba will treat customers of Adonko Bitters and his fans to an extraordinary live musical performance.

He has promised to perform his favourite hit songs to entertain fans who will attend the show.

The free musical concert dubbed 'Adonko Bitters Street Jam' is being organised by the management of Angel Group of Companies, producers of Adonko Bitters, to entertain its cherished customers of the bitters in Kumasi and its environs.

Artistes billed to perform with Daddy Lumba are expected to perform his various songs. The artistes are Kofi Nti, Kofi B, K.K Fosu, Nero X and a host of others.

According to the organisers, this is an opportunity for music fans in the Ashanti Region who missed the live performance of Daddy Lumba to witness another historic live music concert.

By George Clifford Owusu

