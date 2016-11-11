Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 11 November 2016 13:41 CET

Daddy Lumba To Rock Adonko Bitters Street Jam In Ksi

By Daily Guide
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba

Come Saturday, November 19, one of Ghana's highlife music giants, Daddy Lumba, will stage a live performance at the Heroes Park at the Kumasi Sport Stadium alongside some selected highlife and hiplife artistes to entertain customers of Adonko Bitters.

Daddy Lumba will treat customers of Adonko Bitters and his fans to an extraordinary live musical performance.

He has promised to perform his favourite hit songs to entertain fans who will attend the show.

The free musical concert dubbed 'Adonko Bitters Street Jam' is being organised by the management of Angel Group of Companies, producers of Adonko Bitters, to entertain its cherished customers of the bitters in Kumasi and its environs.

Artistes billed to perform with Daddy Lumba are expected to perform his various songs. The artistes are Kofi Nti, Kofi B, K.K Fosu, Nero X and a host of others.

According to the organisers, this is an opportunity for music fans in the Ashanti Region who missed the live performance of Daddy Lumba to witness another historic live music concert.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

Communication is key
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img