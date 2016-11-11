Creator of the popular ‘Simigwa’ form of music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has disclosed that he was the first Ghanaian solo musician to perform at the Apollo Theater in the US.

Ambolley says he graced the famous Apollo stage in 1991 and was the only act on the bill for that show that performed more than one song.

Several renowned musicians including, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Michael Jackson, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Elton John, have graced the Apollo Theater stage in New York.

Rapper Sarkodie’s performance at the same venue in August last year generated a lot of controversy when it was reported that he was the first Ghanaian to perform at the 1,506-capacity Apollo Theater.

Okyeame Quophi, former member of hiplife duo Akyeame, debunked the reports by stating that his group, together with Daddy Lumba, performed at the venue first.

“Akyeame was the first Hiplife duo to play at the Apollo Theatre to a mixed crowd so huge the police came to stop the show. This was in 2000 with Daddy Lumba,” he said.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, speaking in an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh on Joy FM, revealed that although he had heard some bands, which had Ghanaian members, performed at the venue, he is the first solo act to do so.

