McBrown Covers Atitiriw Magazine

Nana Ama McBrown and other personalities at the ceremony



Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown made the cover of the 10th edition of Atitiriw Magazine, one of Ghana's major magazines at the moment.

The beautiful actress' recent wedding photos were exclusively featured in the magazine. It also features pictures of President Mahama's mother's funeral.

The magazine was launched at the City Escape Hotel in Accra on Thursday.

The colourful event attracted several high-profile personalities like the paramount chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Ibrahim Mahama, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Mercy Asiedu, Juliet Asante, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Raymond Archer, among others.

Mr Ibrahim Mahama and a friend bought a copy of the magazine for $30,000. He announced at the launch of the magazine that he will pay half of the amount ($15,000), while his friend will pay the other half.