I Am For Peace- Actress Cecilia Gyase

General News | 11 November 2016 12:41 CET

By Daily Guide
Kumawood actress Cecilia Gyase, otherwise called Abena Ghana, has joined the peace campaign trail ahead of December polls, urging Ghanaians to remain peaceful before, during and after the general elections.

According to her, citizens should continue to exercise the level of tolerance it exhibited in previous elections since Ghana accepted democracy.

“Let's us recognise Ghana is all we have.  We should ignore any politician who will come and offer us money to go and fight. Let us stand for peace; one Ghana; one people,” Cecilia said.

The beautiful actress who is also a TV presenter on Multi TV has been using her programme and YouTube channels to promote peace.  She has been shooting skits to send out her messages.

She urged Ghanaians to go out there to exercise their civil right by casting their vote on December.

“If the day comes, please go out there and vote. I stand for people and you should also stand for peace. Voting is not fight,” she said.

The sultry actress is one of Ghana’s actresses doing well in Kumawood. She started getting attention after she was featured in the movie titled 'Supremo'.

She had since featured in movies like 'Sika Mpe Ahantan', 'War of Roses', 'Me Nko Mebusua', 'Me GyeMeba', 'Tonga', 'Teacher Kojo Ring',  among others.

By Francis Addo

General News

