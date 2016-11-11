E.L Leads Stars On ONE GHANA CONCERT

E.L

Ghana's reigning VGMA Artiste of The Year, E.L, will tomorrow lead a super tight list of some of Ghana's best musicians on a talk-of-town music concert to promote peace and unity in Ghana.

The event, 'One Ghana Muse'ic Concert', will have performances from VVIP, Lil Shaker, Edem, Keche, Luther, Nii Funny, Ko Jo Cue, MzVee, Cabum, D-Cryme, Joey-B, Feli Nuna and several other musicians.

E.L told NEWS-ONE that it is a free concert which starts from 7:00pm this Saturday at the Junction Mall near the Nungua Barrier.

“It is basically a peace and music concert being done in collaboration with Muse Ghana and Oxfam. We have only one Ghana and we have to protect the unity of Ghana so we have named the concert 'One Ghana Muse'ic Concert'.

VVIP

“I sprang to celebrity and an amount of fame by doing a concert called 'One Ghana' and I have always believed that the power of positive thinking really works. I have for years thought about doing a concert based on the concept of 'One Ghana' and my idea was to have people contribute just GH¢1 which at the end of the day would go to charity. Bu this one is a completely free concert and no one would pay anything to attend. We are also going to be selling BBnZ merchandise as well because the demand for our brands has gone very high,” E.L explained.

Lil Shaker with Kumasi Kojo Q

The artiste will headline the event, and he has promised to put up the performance of his lifetime at the event.

Joey B and MzVee

He continued…“As celebrities and as musicians, we have a following and it is our responsibility to make sure that we galvanise their energies of our respective following to promote attitudes which would solidify the unity of our country as we head to the polls this December. I am bringing something new on stage and I am coming on stage with y family of musicians I started with way back.”