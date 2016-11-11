Sayvee, Others Preach Peace          

Takoradi-based hiplife artiste, Saviour Kweku Adzika, known in the music scene as Sayvee, has organised a musical jam in Sekondi-Takoradi to educate the people on the need to safeguard the peace the country is enjoying.

The concert, held at the Plush Paragon Grill & Bar on October 28, attracted a large number of personalities, including music fans and some celebrities in and around Sekondi-Takoradi.

The well-attended event witnessed live performances from comedian Foster Romanus, Sayvee himself, Quata, Nhyiraba Kojo and a host of others.

Sayvee, the headline artiste, treated music fans to an unforgettable performance. He appealed to the music fans who attended the show not to allow politicians to buy their conscience as Ghana goes to the polls.

Some of the personalities who graced the event include the incumbent Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency, Kobby Okyere Darko; Divisional Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamina XI; Air Commodore Felix Asante, Takoradi Airforce Base Commander; Nana Ewusie-Prah, Tullow Oil's Logistics & Materials Base Manager, Najeeb Adam, and Peter Adansi Andoh, Marine Superintendent.

There were representatives from Tullow Oil, Takoradi branch, CAL Bank, Unibank, Zenith Bank, Vodafone Ghana and the Assembly member for Effiakuma, Seidu Adam. During the event, the much-anticipated video of Sayvee 'Yaayi' was also premiered.