Actor Agya Koo has rubbished rumours on social media over his alleged dealings in illicit drugs, saying it is politically motivated.

The story went viral on social media after news broke out that the actor has been arrested in the United Kingdom, where he was trading drugs.

In an interview with Roman Father on Atinka FM's mid-morning show dubbed Adwuma oo, Agya Koo debunked the allegations and said those who peddled the falsehood did so because he has thrown his weight behind the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he has not travelled abroad for quite some time now and the pictures used in tarnishing his image were taken about eight months ago.

Agya Koo further lamented the politics of dispute going in the country where Ghanaians abuse and belittle people, particularly celebrities who support politicians.

He cited the just-ended US elections, stating that many celebrities openly declared their support for Hilary Clinton but had no attack or whatsoever from the opposition.