New Music - Lil Win Ft Jupitar, Edem, Tinny, Pope Skinny & Cabum - Languages 

Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win drops another version of the I Dont Think Far cypher.

He calls this one Languages and it features Jupitar, Edem, Tinny, Pope Skinny and Cabum.

Just as the title, you will have a feel of Patoa, Ewe, Ga, Akuapem, and Twi in Languages.

Production credit goes to Slo Deezy.

Enjoy this below and tell us who you think is the best in his Language. Jupitar, Edem, Tinny, Pope Skinny, Lil Win or Cabum?

Direct Link below

http://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/i-dont-think-far-languages