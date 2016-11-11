Ekua Asanteba Of Viasat 1 TV Set To Marry Long Time Boyfriend
Information gathered by www.razzonline.com indicates that,One of the most respected female TV Newscasters of our time,Ekua Asanteba -Mensah Dickson of Viasat 1 TV is set to marry her long time boyfriend Dr.Cornelius Normeshie
The wedding ceremony which will take place at the Lizzy’s sports complex on Saturday 12, November,2016 at 1pm is expected to be graced by galaxy of celebrities.
Ekua Asanteba who anchors Viasat I TV’s 7pm news is currently the best TV Female Newscaster of the Year in Ghana after emerging winner at the just ended RTP awards.