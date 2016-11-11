Ekua Asanteba Of Viasat 1 TV Set To Marry Long Time Boyfriend

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Information gathered by www.razzonline.com indicates that,One of the most respected female TV Newscasters of our time,Ekua Asanteba -Mensah Dickson of Viasat 1 TV is set to marry her long time boyfriend Dr.Cornelius Normeshie

The wedding ceremony which will take place at the Lizzy’s sports ​complex on Saturday 12, November,2016 at 1pm is expected to be graced by galaxy of celebrities.

Ekua Asanteba who anchors Viasat I TV’s 7pm news is currently the best TV Female Newscaster of the Year in Ghana after emerging winner at the just ended RTP awards.

