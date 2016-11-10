MUSIGA honours Kasapreko boss

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has conferred an honorary award to the Founder and Group Chairman of Kasapreko Company Limited, Dr Kwabena Adjei for his support to the music industry.

The award, Music Pillar Honour Award, was presented to Dr Adjei at the just-ended MUSIGA Grand Ball held in Accra over the weekend for his “great support and pivotal role played in the development of the music sector”.

“Your contribution and support for events and MUSIGA in the past years makes you a key stakeholder in the industry and you are much deserved of this honour,” MUSIGA said in a citation.

Commenting on the award, Dr Adjei thanked MUSIGA for honouring him with such a prestigious award and pledged his company's continuous support for the music industry.

He urged musicians in the country to feed the general public with good quality music that entertains and informs.

The MUSIGA Grand Ball is organized annually to provide the best quality entertainment for Corporate Ghana, Senior Citizens, Diplomatic Corps and key persons in the society in order to raise funds to address challenges facing the music industry.

–