Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has dispelled rumours that he supports or is campaigning for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This is after photos of him clad in NPP paraphernalia surfaced online some days ago.

Anuku who has been living in Ghana for some time, says the NPP paraphernalia is part his peace initiative as the country goes to the polls on December 7.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Joy News, the actor, who mostly plays the role of a villain in Nollywood movies, says he is for all political parties.

“I’m a peacemaker. The most important thing is to be amongst the people who preach peace. It’s about Ghana, one Ghana, one Africa, one people and wherever you find me – be it NPP, be it NDC, CPP, PPP – I’m preaching peace all the way,” he explained.

The ‘Desperate Ambition’ actor stressed that he is “not a politician,” and that he is “a filmmaker and we use this platform to preach peace to the people, to the youth knowing that they watch my movies.”

He said the campaign is not for the NPP and that he is “going to that even with other parties.”

As Ghana inch closer to the polls, Hanks Anuku urged that “do not make trouble or take any monies to cause trouble in the country.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )