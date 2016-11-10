I Don't Need Your Spiritual Backing - Ramz Nic Replies Prophet Adepa

It would be recalled that , the general overseer and founder of Greatness Palace Chapel Prophet Adepa endorsed Gbelemo by hip life musician Ramz Nic , a song which also features Yaa Pono.

The Prophet who heard the song via a countdown show on Obonu Fm after endorsing the song asked Ramz nic to consult him for spiritual backing to guarantee an instant hit.

But Speaking to Dr.Who host of Hot and classic showbiz review on Hot Fm, Ramz Nic indicated that he wouldn’t consult the man of God since God has already destined him to win laurels with the song:

“ I wouldn’t take what he said serious so am not going to consult him… my song is still trending .Look, God has already destined me to win laurels with Gbelemo so no one or evil spirit can demean that. What I believe in is changing my style along the line, that will help my music.What he must know is God has already laid his hands on Gbelemo so i wouldn’t consult him’,Ramz Nic quipped to Dr.Who

known in real life as Ankamah Nicholas,Ramz Nic started doing music in 2012 in Sunyani ,born in Wa but hails from the Volta Region.

Aside Gbelemo that features Yaa Pono,Ramz nic is also noted for songs like Nyame Ay3 bi featuring Guru and Benji,Pusese featuring 4×4 and Wind it that also features dancehall general Stonebwoy.

Although most of his songs are in Ga, Ramz Nic also promised his fans and listeners that he will be doing songs in other Ghanaian dialects as well.