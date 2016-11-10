Renner Tipped To Win More Awards @ Central Music Awards

Following her outstanding achievements in the reggae and dancehall music industry in Ghana, Central Region-based artiste, Renner, has been tipped to win four awards at this year's edition of the Central Music Awards slated for December 26 at Centre for National Culture in Cape Coast.

The sensational Renner has been nominated for Best Female Artiste Reggae/Dancehall Song, Best Female Vocalist and the New Artiste of The Year with her songs 'Blessings' and 'Victorious Slaughter'.

The charming dancehall icon is hopeful of sweeping all four of the awards she has been nominated for. A large number of fans have, therefore, declared to vote overwhelmingly for her to win the five awards.

Renner, in a statement, urged all her fans to vote for her to enable her to win all the four awards she has been nominated for.

The highly-anticipated event has seen 75 nominees competing for 18 category awards. Swedru-based talented singer, Sticker GH, garnered seven nominations, followed by TeePhlow and Skuulboyz LastickStaro, with seven nominations each.

Boggy Wenzday, De SuperStarr, Cee Connie and Dennis Kojo Boateng held their own with five nominations each. Symple Afrotribe, Sam Kissi, Lokal Maa Shock Hon and Capone Ghadaffi Hha Gen, a female dancehall diva. Last year's overall Best Artiste and Song of The Year winner, Orkortor Perry, is in contention for the same categories, in addition to Best Hiplife/Hiphop Song.