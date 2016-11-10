E.L, Others To Be Honoured @ GIJ Eminence Awards

All is set for the maiden edition of the GIJ Eminence Awards which will take place at the Christ The King Parish in Accra on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Favourite actor and actress, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin) and Nana Ama McBrown, including a host of celebrated Ghanaian entertainers will be honoured.

Reigning VGMA Artiste of The Year, Elorm Adabla, better known as E.L, will be honoured with the Eminent Music Personality of The Year, together with BET nominee, MzVee.

EIB Network's Berla Mundi, Jon Germain and KOD will, on the other hand, be honoured as Eminent Media Personalities.

Students who distinguished themselves during the academic year will also be celebrated for their hard work.

Performing on the night will be Nii Funny, with guest appearance by Choir Master, Aaron Leslie Adastsi, Dromeryda, among others.

The 'Yooko Ebreki' hitmaker is expected to thrill patrons who troop to the event with back-to-back hits on the night.

The event is powered by RAD Africa, in partnership with EIB Network, Niwills Events and Echo of Leadership.