MUSIGA Grand Ball Raises GH¢32,000

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) raised an amount of GH¢32,000 for the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) and the MUSIGA Academy at this year's edition of the MUSIGA Grand Ball held last Friday, November 4 at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

The amount was raised from the auction of various items, including a number of musical instruments which include PK Yamoah's guitar, AB Crentsil's dondo and Rev Kusi Berko's accordion.

This year's event which is the fourth edition of the MUSIGA Grand Ball brought together the captains of industry and leaders of society for a night of entertainment.

The MUSIGA Grand Ball was also used to honour Mr Edward Boateng of Global Media Alliance, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, former copyright administrator and former Attorney General & Minister of Justice, and Kasapreko Company for their longstanding contribution to the development of the music sector in this country.

The night saw performances by Wiyaala, Maa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Bob Pinodo and Abrantie Amakye Dede. Other performers were Tagoe Sisters, Pozo Hayes and comedian DKB.

The emcees for the occasion, Nhyira Addo and Joselyn Dumas, were at their best. Comedian DKB was also on hand to feed guests with rib-cracking jokes throughout the evening.

This year's event was also in support of MUSIGA's peace campaign which is supported by STAR-Ghana and Midland Savings & Loans.

