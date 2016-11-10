Musicians Call for Free & Fair Election

Kumasi-based music production, STB Entertainment, is embarking on a nationwide peace campaign to emphasize the need for peace in Ghana before, during and after the December polls.

The label has recorded two peace songs titled 'We Need Peace' and 'Peace Is All We Need' by its artistes, Bless Kwabena Boateng and Quiver aka Oppong Henry.

The songs urge Ghanaians to be civil towards another during the elections despite their political differences.

“Peace can't prevail when there is no justice, so we are preaching through our music. Ghanaians need to remain calm when things we think are supposed to be done weren't done. She should go to the appropriate quarters for the necessary solution,” Public Relations Officer of STB Entertainment, Kwame Amo, said in an interview with NEWS-ONE.

“We are embarking on this campaign because if something happens today, it will affect all of us. We are pleading with leaders to accept the outcome of the elections in good fate. If you think you are not satisfied, the Supreme Court is there as we have done previously,” he added.

“We plead with the Electoral Commission to let justice prevail. Although musicians and other stars are preaching peace, if we don't let justice prevail, people will tend to forget. The life of the nation is now in the hands of the Electoral Commission. So, we plead with them to announce the results fairly. If the people vote for party A, they should announce party A as the winner. If they vote for party B, they should do same. They should not concentrate on their personal self-interest,” Bless Kwabena Boateng also said.

A number of Ghanaian artistes have been preaching peace ahead of the generations. Bless and Quiver have also joined the campaign.