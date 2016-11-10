Fallouts of Trump's victory: Basketmouth to run for president

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth is eyeing Nigeria’s highest office following business mogul Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 US elections.

Basketmouth, born Bright Okpocha, announced his decision to run for the Nigerian presidency is in fulfillment to a threat concerning the outcome of the US elections.

Mr Trump beat Hilary Clinton at the November 8 polls after a bitterly fought race.

He won 47.7% of the votes while Mrs Clinton got 47.5%. This translated into 278 electoral college votes for the Republican and 218 for the Democrat.

The 38-year-old comedian disclosed that he will vie for Nigeria’s highest office in 2019.

In an Instagram post, he said: “My Esteemed people, in fulfillment of my threat/promise regarding the outcome of the just concluded #uspresidentialelection I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of the President of our dear country in the 2019 general elections.”

“Consultations are ongoing and I will announce at a future date under what party. #MakeNigeriaBRIGHTAgain,” Basketmouth.

As to whether he will truly contest the Nigerian elections, only time will tell.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )