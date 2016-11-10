Sandra Ankobiah Schools Voters

Popular TV and fashion star Sandra Ankobiah has joined the political campaign trail ahead of Ghana's general elections slated for December 7.

Unlike other entertainers who have openly declared support for particular political parties, the ex-host of Fashion 101 and a lawyer is pursuing a different course.

She is currently embarking on a nationwide campaign dubbed 'First Time Voters Project' to educate young people who are voting for the first time on voting issues of the day to guide them during December polls.

“The idea for the 'First Time Voters Pro ject' is to inform young electorates to actively participate in Ghana's political processes geared towards alternative politics and transformative governance,” she explained.

“Everybody attached to the project believes that ﬁrst time voters have the capacity to signiﬁcantly contribute as well as shape the future of this country by its greater involvement in the election process.”

“The First Time Voters Project seeks to provide voters with knowledge and information on their rights and responsibilities ahead of the election. We want to raise ﬁrst time voters' awareness and understanding of the importance of elections in a democracy. We want to provide them with knowledge and skills to enable them to participate meaningfully in the electoral process,” she added.

The nationwide campaign has so far seen Sandra Ankobiah visited the Koforidua Technical University, All Nations University College and Islamic University College to preach her message.

She has also been to Jamestown and Nima townships, Ho Technical University, Sunyani Technical University and University Of Education, Winneba (Kumasi Campus).

The campaign has been praised for advocating greater citizen participation in democratic governance and improving democratic institutions and national unity.

“For democracy to work effectively, citizens (especially young voters) must have the opportunity to take part in decision making processes, as this is the basis of democracy,” Sandra stated.

According to her, “By interacting with others like this project is doing, ﬁrst time voters will become tolerant of people who hold different views from their own. At community level, people who participate in this project will also develop a sense of their own individual worth and an increased sense of being part of the community.”

Sandra who is described as an advocate and entrepreneur continues to set the pace for many Ghanaian women. She is more popular for her impeccable fashion sense which gets attention any other day.

Always on a pursuit for fair representation, the 'First Time Voters Project' is just another step in Sandra Ankobiah's path to make sure all the voices of young people are heard and their faces seen. She is being supported by the Electoral Commission and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).