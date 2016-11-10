Stop arresting marijuana smokers - Musician

Nigerian reggae musician, Kingsley Eno Osagie is currently leading a campaign against the arrest and imprisonment of marijuana smokers arguing that there is nothing wrong with smoking cannabis.

Osagie, who is better known as Winning Jah, is using his new song titled, C Krit, to carry out the campaign.

According to the Kano State-born singer, marijuana scientifically helps to cure depression, paralysis, tumour, among other illnesses.

He cited one of the songs of the late reggae legend Bob Marley to buttress his argument that marijuana is not harmful, but it gives inspiration to people.

However, aside his new single, Winning Jah has released an album titled Nouveau Business, which contains 11 live recorded tracks, produced by Play Snc Studio in Italy.

Also, Winning Jah has featured Jazz music legend “Baba Sissoko”, one of the most famous Malien musician, in another of his track titled “JahsApp” set to hit the music scene in December.