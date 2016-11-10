Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 10 November 2016 10:05 CET

Listen Up - Bisa Kdei Drops "Life" Ft Patoranking

By Bossu Kule

Finally its out now. Ghana's high life artiste of the year, Bisa Kdei brings to music lovers another high life song, with Patoranking.

This song titled Life wouldn't just move your feet, but will give you million reasons to never stop pushing in life.

Life is a well composition song for every listener. The production by Mix Masta Garzy is faultless from the start to end. As if that is not enough, the lyrical delivery by both artistes, Bisa Kdei and Patoranking will make you listen to it over and over..

High Life meets Dancehall indeed.
Enjoy the song below...
Direct Link ----->
http://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/life

