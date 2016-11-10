Music Video: Atom ft. Paa Kwasi Drops ‘Sei Nkoaa’ 

The much awaited music video titled ‘Sei Nkoaa’ from the camps of the jargon maker and award winning rapper Atom ft Paa Kwase (Dobble).

The Hip Life Song of the year winner at the 2015 VGMA’s said his latest song will be bigger than Y3 Wo Krom.

According to Atom, “my fans taught after dropping my banger Y3 Wo Krom am going to relax but they must know we are not resting but pressing on”.

When quizzed why he titled his song ‘Sei Nkoaa’, he said Ghanaians know me for jargons so I sat down and titled my song ‘Sei Nkoaa’ which this jargon will reach at it apex”.

The music video was shot and directed by Steve Gyamfi of Real House Philms.