Watch Snippet: Dancehall Musician Epixode To Unveil Visuals For Hit Single

Ghana's dancehall 'Energy god' accolade holder Epixode never ceases to serve the world with mind blowing music packages.

After giving an electrifying stage performance at Star Fm's S Concert, the "Body Body" crooner has disclosed he is set to unveil the official video for his "Ogbooni" hit single.

Talking to the dancehall musician, he disclosed that the video will be launched globally next week and posted on his social media platforms a snippet of the full video.

Watch Snippet here



The song which translates in English as "Champion" was recorded on the popular One dread riddim and has infected the airwaves in and out of the country .