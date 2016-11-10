Brad Pitt ‘abusive behaviour investigation closed’

An investigation into whether actor Brad Pitt was abusive towards his son in September has ended with no finding of wrongdoing, US media report.

Social workers in Los Angeles had been examining claims Mr Pitt hit his 15-year-old son Maddox on a private jet.

His wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce the day after the incident. They had been married for two years, but together for more than a decade.

Mr Pitt is seeking joint custody of their six children.

A spokesman for the LA Department of Children and Family Services said the agency could not confirm it investigated Pitt.

Ms Jolie cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed to end the marriage on 19 September.

Mr Pitt and Ms Jolie grew close while shooting the 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith, in which they played a couple in a stagnant relationship. They got married in 2014.

Their union was Mr Pitt’s second marriage, after a divorce from Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and Ms Jolie’s third after Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

The couple have six children together – Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, who are adopted, and biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Mr Pitt, 52, and Ms Jolie, 41, married privately at their French estate in Provence. Their children served as ring bearers and helped illustrate Ms Jolie’s white Versace dress with their drawings.

Both actors are known for their philanthropic work away from the screen. Angelina Jolie was a UNHCR goodwill ambassador for more than a decade.

