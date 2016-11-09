US Elections: Ghanaian celebrities react to Donald Trump's victory

Several Ghanaian entertainment personalities have expressed varied sentiments about Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States.

After a bitterly fought election, Donald Trump won 47.7% of the votes while Hillary Clinton won 47.5%. This translated into 278 electoral college votes for the Republican and 218 for the Democrat.

Ghanaian entertainment personalities, including Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, Lydia Forson, Yvonne Okoro and Ama K Abebrese have been sharing their views on Trump’s win and the elections in general.

America has actually voted for a bully who is against Black people, muslims, women, immigrants etc. This is maaaaddddd — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) November 9, 2016



My sister said ...she now understands why Wiz Khalifa said he can't wait to be in Ghana...welcome home kweku Wisdom Khalifa ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — yvonne okoro (@yvonneokoro) November 9, 2016



Just remember, #Ghana ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ is the gateway to West Africa. Our brothers and sisters in the #USA ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ will be warmly welcomed. #americadecides2016 — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) November 9, 2016



#KanyeWest4president Anything is possible... #2020 — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) November 9, 2016



To be clear just because I predicted Trump would win doesn't mean I'm happy he did. I'm still #WithHer — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) November 9, 2016



New world order — TheHighest (@sarkodie) November 9, 2016



I have been up all night following the American elections. If wishes were horses...anyways congratulations America. #ygf pic.twitter.com/JpMZxaDAst — Van Vicker (@iam_vanvicker) November 9, 2016



@wanlov You forgot liar and lybia — I'[email protected] (@prince41x) November 9, 2016



CONRATULATIONS MR. PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump . I prayed every day to see a change revolution in America as I do for my country @NAkufoAddo . — realCwesiOteng (@CwesiOteng) November 9, 2016

