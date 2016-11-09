US Elections: Ghanaian celebrities react to Donald Trump's victory
Several Ghanaian entertainment personalities have expressed varied sentiments about Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States.
The billionaire beat Hilary Clinton at the November 8 polls. He won 278 electoral college
After a bitterly fought election, Donald Trump won 47.7% of the votes while Hillary Clinton won 47.5%. This translated into 278 electoral college votes for the Republican and 218 for the Democrat.
Ghanaian entertainment personalities, including Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, Lydia Forson, Yvonne Okoro and Ama K Abebrese have been sharing their views on Trump’s win and the elections in general.
Read some of the tweets below:
America has actually voted for a bully who is against Black people, muslims, women, immigrants etc. This is maaaaddddd — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) November 9, 2016
My sister said ...she now understands why Wiz Khalifa said he can't wait to be in Ghana...welcome home kweku Wisdom Khalifa ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — yvonne okoro (@yvonneokoro) November 9, 2016
Just remember, #Ghana ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡ is the gateway to West Africa. Our brothers and sisters in the #USA ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ will be warmly welcomed. #americadecides2016 — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) November 9, 2016
#KanyeWest4president Anything is possible... #2020 — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) November 9, 2016
To be clear just because I predicted Trump would win doesn't mean I'm happy he did. I'm still #WithHer — Miss Forson (@lydiaforson) November 9, 2016
New world order — TheHighest (@sarkodie) November 9, 2016
I have been up all night following the American elections. If wishes were horses...anyways congratulations America. #ygf pic.twitter.com/JpMZxaDAst — Van Vicker (@iam_vanvicker) November 9, 2016
CONRATULATIONS MR. PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump . I prayed every day to see a change revolution in America as I do for my country @NAkufoAddo . — realCwesiOteng (@CwesiOteng) November 9, 2016
