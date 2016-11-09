Thousands call for Kanye West to step up and dethrone Donald Trump in 2020

When Kanye West declared “I have decided in 2020 to run for president” at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards , the idea of a rapper being president wasn’t taken particularly seriously.

But who is better in tune with the people of America, a musician obsessed with creating and trying to speak through his art about what it means to be human, or a reality TV star best known for pretend-firing people?

In light of Trump’s run for Republican candidate, his subsequent run for president, and now his shock vote as the new president-elect, 'YEEZY 2020' no longer feels that improbable.

West has received thousands of tweets about his planned campaign in the hours following Trump's victory speech.

Kanye recently discussed his political aspirations and what motivates him to want to be president on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

"When I talk about the idea of being president,” he said, "I'm not saying I have any political views, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth.

“We are numb, we're numb to 500 kids getting killed in Chicago a year, we're numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July,” he continued. ”If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I'm alive I'm going to try to do it.”

If Trump somehow manages to make it through his four-year term without getting himself impeached, the Democratic party will certainly be looking for a new and different kind of candidate to face him in 2020 as Trump has completely changed the face of US politics overnight.

Kanye West has previously performed at the Democratic National Convention, been invited to the White House by President Obama on several occasions, and recently posed for a selfie with Hillary Clinton .