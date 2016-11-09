Samira Tells Her Story Today

Samira Ramadan Bawumia, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will this morning open up to a 'no-holds-barred' interview with Berla Mundi on Rythmz on GhOneTV

Samira has gone an extra mile in her support for the NPP's campaign, targeting the youth and women electorate and in recent times taken to fundraising by moving around with a bevy of stunning ladies to wash cars for a token.

She is a toast at NPP political campaigns and has developed a skill for punching quotable quotes which touch the raw nerves of her political opponents.

This morning's interview with Berla will bring out interesting revelations on Samnira's life outside politics, her childhood, marriage life, family and the exact role she has played as wife of the NPP vice presidential candidate.

Samira became headline news when she took the top prize; the Professor Agyeman Badu Academic Scholarship Award at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) 2012 graduation ceremony.

At that same graduation, she was also adjudged the Best Student in Master of Business Administration (MBA) for Project Management and the Best Student in Master of Business Administration (MBA) for Project Management.

Samira, a Zongo girl at age 18, started reading Social Science in Law and Sociology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). She is enthused about following her husband from one community to another, propagating the NPP message of change.