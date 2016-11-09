Vybrant Faya To Be Buried On Nov 26 

Late dancehall artiste Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, who was known in showbiz as Vybrant Faya, will be buried on November 26.

The family of the late musician disclosed in a statement copied to myjoyonline.com Monday that the final funeral rites will kick off on Friday, November 25.

Vybrant Faya passed away at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being involved in a motor accident near the Accra Mall on Sunday, October 23. He was 29.

David Victor Nana Bossman, head of the late musician's family, disclosed that all funeral activities will take place at Tema Community 2 Aggrey Park and the Tema Community 2 Roman Catholic Church.

Activities for his burial will kick off with a wake on Friday, November 25 at Aggrey Park, Tema Community 2.

Burial Service will take place at the Roman Catholic Church, Community 2 Tema on Saturday, November 26.

Family, friends and loved ones of the late dancehall act will gather at Aggrey Park, Tema Community 2 for a thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 27.

Vybrant Faya was well known for his popular song 'Mampi' which earned him two nominations at the 2015 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.